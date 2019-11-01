Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM At Funeral Home Graveside service 10:00 AM Sunnyside Cemetery Savoy , TX View Map Featured



Though a native of Nebraska, Lorna moved to Sherman, Texas in her twenties. It was there she met and married her husband, Dr. Tom Miller. Lorna's time in Sherman was filled with nursing, friends, visits from her step-children and scouting events. Always an involved parent, she was a den leader, a member of the Bearcat Booster Club, and a volunteer at the school. She was always willing to gather up kids for an adventure or to sit down and play a game of Spades.

Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Alice and Fred Uphoff, her sister Joyce

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 4-6 at Waldo's Funeral Home, Sherman Texas. It will be followed by a graveside service at 10:00am on Monday, October 28th, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. Lorna Jane Miller, 84, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. Lorna was born in North Platte, Nebraska on October 24, 1935. She was an avid sports fan, who loved to watch football and her beloved Texas Rangers.Though a native of Nebraska, Lorna moved to Sherman, Texas in her twenties. It was there she met and married her husband, Dr. Tom Miller. Lorna's time in Sherman was filled with nursing, friends, visits from her step-children and scouting events. Always an involved parent, she was a den leader, a member of the Bearcat Booster Club, and a volunteer at the school. She was always willing to gather up kids for an adventure or to sit down and play a game of Spades.Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Alice and Fred Uphoff, her sister Joyce Smith , and her brother Fred Smith. She is survived by her son, Paul C. Miller, of Tyler, and his wife Erica and grandsons Travis C. Miller and E. Campbell Miller. Lorna is also survived by her step-children Laura Keith (Kevin) of Dallas, Linda Averyt (Robert) of College Station, Jim Miller (Carole) of Austin, and Lisa Saxton (Jamie) of Houston, and their families.A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 4-6 at Waldo's Funeral Home, Sherman Texas. It will be followed by a graveside service at 10:00am on Monday, October 28th, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Texas obituaries Abilene Reporter-News Alice Echo News-Journal Amarillo Globe-News Austin American-Statesman Big Spring Herald Borger News Herald Brownsville Herald Corpus-Christi Caller-Times Cypress Creek Dallas Morning News Denton Record-Chronicle El Paso Times GoSanAngelo Houston Chronicle Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Midland Reporter-Telegram Nueces County Record Star Odessa American Plainview Daily Herald San Antonio Express-News Star Local Media Star-Telegram Sweetwater Reporter The Atascocita Observer The Bay Area Citizen The Beaumont Enterprise The Cleveland Advocate The Courier of Montgomery County The Dayton News The Deer Park Broadcaster The East Montgomery County Observer The Eastex Advocate The Fort Bend Sun The Friendswood Journal The Herald Democrat The Humble Observer The Kingwood Observer The Lake Houston Observer The Magnolia Potpourri The Memorial Examiner The Monitor The Pasadena Citizen The Pearland Journal The Rancher The Spring Observer The Sugar Land Sun The Tomball Potpourri The West University Examiner The Woodlands Villager Times Record News Tyler Morning Telegraph Valley Morning Star Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com