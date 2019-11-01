Lorna Jane Miller, 84, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. Lorna was born in North Platte, Nebraska on October 24, 1935. She was an avid sports fan, who loved to watch football and her beloved Texas Rangers.
Though a native of Nebraska, Lorna moved to Sherman, Texas in her twenties. It was there she met and married her husband, Dr. Tom Miller. Lorna's time in Sherman was filled with nursing, friends, visits from her step-children and scouting events. Always an involved parent, she was a den leader, a member of the Bearcat Booster Club, and a volunteer at the school. She was always willing to gather up kids for an adventure or to sit down and play a game of Spades.
Lorna was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Alice and Fred Uphoff, her sister Joyce Smith, and her brother Fred Smith. She is survived by her son, Paul C. Miller, of Tyler, and his wife Erica and grandsons Travis C. Miller and E. Campbell Miller. Lorna is also survived by her step-children Laura Keith (Kevin) of Dallas, Linda Averyt (Robert) of College Station, Jim Miller (Carole) of Austin, and Lisa Saxton (Jamie) of Houston, and their families.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 4-6 at Waldo's Funeral Home, Sherman Texas. It will be followed by a graveside service at 10:00am on Monday, October 28th, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019