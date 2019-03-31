Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna J. Loftin. View Sign





Lorna was a devoted wife, mother and Grandmother. She loved her home, flowers and for many years would can and put up all the vegetables that John would raise in their large garden that he planted every year.



Survivors include two Sisters Audrey Swinton of Edmonton, Alberta. Canada, Constance Swinton of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, Daughter Sharon R. (Tony) Nash of Whitehouse Texas, Son John K. (Fonda)Loftin III of Conroe Texas, (8) eight Grand Children, (9) Great Grand Children, numerous Nephew's, Niece's, expended family and friends, as well as Prissy and Dixie (Dogs).



A Graveside Service and Burial will be in the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler Texas at 11:00am on Monday 4/1/2019 - Rev. David Brasher will officiate.



In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Hospice. Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler 7925 S Broadway Ave, Ste 1140, Tyler, TX · (903) 593-6619



