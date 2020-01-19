Graveside services for Loren Wayne Press, 77, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Randy Belcher officiating.
Loren passed away on January 14, 2020 in Tyler.
He was born on October 17, 1942 in Courtland, KS to the late George and Verta Zeller Press. Loren served in the US Navy and was a truck driver for SNL. He had a great sense of humor, a wonderful personality and loved clocks. He cared deeply for his family who will miss him greatly.
Loren is survived by his wife Patsy Press; daughter Janice Riza and husband Don; grandsons James Bryner and Shawn Wood; sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Gene Balch and cousin Dale Cook and wife Lavon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jessie Press.
