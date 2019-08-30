Funeral services for Ms. Loraine Hill, 60 are scheduled for Saturday 1 pm at Antioch Baptist Church- Whitehouse, with Rev. Kenneth Johnson serving as eulogist, and Rev. Billy P. Cleaver, officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Ms. Hill attended Whitehouse High School. She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her Aunt, Bessie Jones; Stepmother, Elizabeth Pierce and three brothers, Ricky Hill, Rev. Fredrick Pierce, and Lloyd Pierce. Visitation will be Friday from 1-10 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019