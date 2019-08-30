Loraine Hill

Service Information
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-533-8341
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 10:00 PM
John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church- Whitehouse
Obituary
Funeral services for Ms. Loraine Hill, 60 are scheduled for Saturday 1 pm at Antioch Baptist Church- Whitehouse, with Rev. Kenneth Johnson serving as eulogist, and Rev. Billy P. Cleaver, officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Ms. Hill attended Whitehouse High School. She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her Aunt, Bessie Jones; Stepmother, Elizabeth Pierce and three brothers, Ricky Hill, Rev. Fredrick Pierce, and Lloyd Pierce. Visitation will be Friday from 1-10 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019
