A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Lonnie Lenard Cobb, 55, of Tyler will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Christian Teaching Center with Pastor Kevin Hawkins officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Cobb passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Tyler. He was born December 6, 1964 in Tyler to Glynn Cobb and Flora Bell Cobb.
Lonnie was a member of Christian Teaching Center. He graduated from John Tyler. He held the position of delivery driver with FedEx.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Cobb. He is survived by his loving family including his wife Tijuana; three children, Christina, Cydney and Bryson; three grandchildren, Nylah, Khalen, and Josie; father, Glynn Cobb, brother, Kenneth; and sister, Chandra.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019