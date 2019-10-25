Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Lois Square Warren, 95, are scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 1:00 PM at New Zion CME Church with Rev. Perfect Atkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Warren Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Lois Square Warren was born to William Square and Ollie Cooks. She was a graduate of Douglas Community School.



She united in marriage to Martin L. Warren, Sr. October 6, 1946. To this union nine children were born.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin Warren, Sr, sons, Glenn Warren and Rickey Warren; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.



Lois leaves to cherish memories, five sons, Martin Warren, Jr., Gary Warren, Donald Warren, Ronny Warren and Randy Warren. Two daughters Tina Crawford and Nina Warren.One brother Alvin Square and one sister, Jeanell Rider. 15 grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 2:00-6:00 PM. Family hour 6-7PM.

