Funeral services for Mrs. Lois Jean Nicholson of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at New Zion #1 Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Burns officiating. Interment will be held in Olivers Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Lois jean Nicholson was born on July 7, 1936 to Willie Johnson and Mittie Brown Johnson. She united with New Zion #1 Baptist Church at an early age. Lois married Raymond Nicholson in 1984. She departed this life on February 15, 2020 at her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Nicholson; parents Willie and Mittie Johnson. Seven brothers three sisters, several nephews and nieces.



Lois attended public schools and graduated from Emmett Scott High School. Lois was employed by Medical Center Hospital at an early age. She later became self employed until her health failed her.



Lois is survived by her daughters Debra Ann Scott and Camilia Williams; sons Carl Anthony Johnson, Larry Donnell Johnson, Jessie Lee Coleman, Darren Lynn Scott, Raymond Nicholson II, Bobby Wayne Nicholson, Lewis Wayne Nicholson, and Napoleon Nicholson; eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



Public viewing on Friday 1:00-8:00 PM.

