Service Information Bartley Funeral Home 1015 W Wolfe St Grand Saline , TX 75140 (903)-962-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Lois Harrison, 89, Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Grand Saline, with Susan



Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.



Mrs. Harrison passed away January 26, 2020, at her home in Grand Saline. She was born November 17, 1930, in Mount Carmel, Illinois, to Albert & Margaret Brake Garwood. She spent her early years in Mt. Carmel, IL and the last 55 years in Grand Saline where she was a member of Fruitvale United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Cozby-Germany Hospital for many years and then 25 years at Walmart in Mineola. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Staton E. "Sike" Harrison; son, Dave "Buffy" Harrison; four brothers, Martin Garwood, Robert Garwood, Ralph Garwood and Sherman Garwood; and sister, Leola Treece.



Survivors include her son, Jack Harrison and wife Paulette of Grand Saline; two daughters, Tam Erwin of Grand Saline and Pam Harrison of Grand Saline; daughter-in-law, Donna Harrison of Grand Saline; sister, Glenna Garwood of Mount Carmel, IL; three grandchildren, Dave Harrison, Jr. of Forney, Heidi Ewunes of Grand Saline and Bryan Erwin, Jr. of Fruitvale; three great-grandchildren, Lexi Ewunes, Vincent Ewunes and Staton Erwin; one great-great-granddaughter, Layla Ewunes; four step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Pallbearers will be Bryan Erwin, Jr., Vincent Ewunes, Robert West, Don Mims, Jonathan Read and Tim Smith.



Honorary pallbearers will be Staton Erwin, Jimmy Fisher, Dwayne Gaston, Jerry Crane and Emmit Miller.



Memorials may be made to Woodside Cemetery, Grand Saline Volunteer Fire Department or Scottish Rite Hospital.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Services for Lois Harrison, 89, Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Grand Saline, with Susan Smith and Blair Currey officiating.Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.Mrs. Harrison passed away January 26, 2020, at her home in Grand Saline. She was born November 17, 1930, in Mount Carmel, Illinois, to Albert & Margaret Brake Garwood. She spent her early years in Mt. Carmel, IL and the last 55 years in Grand Saline where she was a member of Fruitvale United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Cozby-Germany Hospital for many years and then 25 years at Walmart in Mineola. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Staton E. "Sike" Harrison; son, Dave "Buffy" Harrison; four brothers, Martin Garwood, Robert Garwood, Ralph Garwood and Sherman Garwood; and sister, Leola Treece.Survivors include her son, Jack Harrison and wife Paulette of Grand Saline; two daughters, Tam Erwin of Grand Saline and Pam Harrison of Grand Saline; daughter-in-law, Donna Harrison of Grand Saline; sister, Glenna Garwood of Mount Carmel, IL; three grandchildren, Dave Harrison, Jr. of Forney, Heidi Ewunes of Grand Saline and Bryan Erwin, Jr. of Fruitvale; three great-grandchildren, Lexi Ewunes, Vincent Ewunes and Staton Erwin; one great-great-granddaughter, Layla Ewunes; four step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.Pallbearers will be Bryan Erwin, Jr., Vincent Ewunes, Robert West, Don Mims, Jonathan Read and Tim Smith.Honorary pallbearers will be Staton Erwin, Jimmy Fisher, Dwayne Gaston, Jerry Crane and Emmit Miller.Memorials may be made to Woodside Cemetery, Grand Saline Volunteer Fire Department or Scottish Rite Hospital.The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close