Lois Arlene Bowen Hardy, 82, of Tyler passed away peacefully into eternity on Wed., Feb. 6, 2019, with family members at her side. Born on Aug. 8, 1936, in Batavia, NY to Richard and Arlene Bowen.



Her family moved to sunny Florida just after Lois graduated from high school. In the spring of 1956, Lois married John Sterling Hardy, Jr. They loved water so they acquired a lake house in Orlando, Florida where Lois enjoyed performance water skiing; she was the small gymnast riding on the top of the pyramid. One day "Johnny" asked her to step down after discovering she was carrying their first born, Stephen. In 1960, Johnny, being a native Texan and an only child, moved the family back to Texas to continue growth of their family and a business. In Tyler, they established a home to become a sanctuary where children and grandchildren made wonderful memories together. Mr. Hardy built a business as an investment advisor with EGT; he always recognized that he could never have been successful without Lois' support.



Lois' hobbies were all about nurturing and creating a beautiful environment; she loved flower arranging, gardening, interior design and gourmet cookbooks. She loved to prepare food and time in her kitchen. Those who had the privilege of experiencing those events will always cherish her organized and fun activities; especially during holidays. Lois enjoyed studying fashion merchandising, day trips to the World Trade Center in Dallas and counseling others on nutrition.



Lois had a passion for cruising the oceans of the world. Her most unforgettable voyage was with her husband to Bora Bora, French Polynesia (early 70's) where they stayed in a primitive grass hut over the water and feasted on freshly caught snapper daily. Dialysis did not stop her, she traveled to see her family in San Antonio and Florida on a Dialysis Passport; even went on a "Dialysis at Sea" Caribbean Cruise with Jan and Chase.



Lois was a constant positive influence on her husband, children and grandchildren. Somehow she had a knack for making every one of us privately think we were her favorite! The truth was we were ALL favorites for different reasons. She was intentional, opinionated, loving, outgoing and always had logical advice. It is hard to express the love, dedication, and impression that she had made on her children and grandchildren. She crafted an incredible legacy that is noted by all.



Lois was a member of Christ Episcopal Church (Altar Guild), Tyler Camellia Club (Publicity Chairman) and Tyler Symphony League. Most fondly remembered, she served as the volunteer kitchen manager at her children's elementary school, St. Andrews Episcopal Day School, the predecessor to All Saints Episcopal School. Many students still remember her signature "Tuna Bundles".



Her parents; her husband, John Sterling Hardy, Jr.; infant daughter, Cara Lynn Hardy; and her brother, Duane Bowen, preceded Lois in death. She is survived by her loving family including her son, J. Stephen Hardy and wife Kathleen (Ellis) of Tyler; daughter, Jan Hardy Studer and husband Stan of San Antonio; son, Jeffrey Bowen Hardy and wife Karina of Tyler; grandchildren, John Ellis Hardy, Allison Sterling Hardy, Nicholas Stephen Hardy, Ross Hardy Studer and wife Chase (Spears), Ryan Kapp Studer, Isabel Madison-Lee Hardy and Brenda Renee Hardy; and siblings, Sharon Fulford and husband Dick, Dean Bowen and wife Joy, Gary Bowen and wife Liz, Dixie Yeomans and husband Gary; and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives .



Honorary pallbearers will be John Ellis Hardy, Ross Hardy Studer, Ryan Kapp Studer, Nicholas Stephen Hardy, Gary Ira Bowen, Dean Richard Bowen and Stanley Sawyer Studer.



The family thanks all of Lois's many friends, the loving and caring staff of The Heights of Tyler Skilled Nursing Facility on Elkton Trail and the Waterton Dialysis Center on Shiloh, and others who have made an impact in her final years.



Services for Lois will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Bois D'Arc Ave., Tyler, 75702, with The Rev. David Luckenbach officiating. A private graveside service will held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Endowment Fund as a gift that will last in perpetuity in memory of her love for the Church and its Missions.



7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

