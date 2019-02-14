Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Visitation for Lois Odom Barnes is scheduled for 9 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E Front Street in Tyler, Texas 75702. Services will begin at 10 AM with Pastor Mark Skorheim officiating. Interment will be at Cathedral of the Pines in Tyler, TX immediately following the service.



Lois was born September 3, 1921 in Pittsburg, Texas to Thomas Howard and Minni Ola Harris Steele. She peacefully left to be with God Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas, surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Lois was the valedictorian for the 1938 graduating class of Lynden High School, Lynden, TX. She was also a cheerleader and Home Coming Queen her senior year. After high school she earned a BA degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M at Commerce. Lois also obtained her Real Estate License. She was an accomplished seamstress and always impeccably dressed. Her home was always perfect but comfortable. She was an amazing cook and her loved ones believe her pots and pans were magic. Lois was lovingly called "Hennie" (baby James talk for Honey) by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Thedford (Ted) Odom Jr and Carol Tillman Barnes; daughter, Glendya Ryder; brothers, Thomas Edward Steele and Fred Taylor Steele; sisters, Joan Durrett and Earline Steele Carter and grandson, Andy Carl Payne.



Lois is survived by daughters, Lana Gail Odom Payne of Durango, Colorado and Jill Odom Sakal of Tyler and son, James (Ted) Odom III and wife, Mona Portwood Odom of Tyler; sisters, Joy Mauldin of Hallsville, TX and June Bynum of Winnsboro, TX; five grandchildren, Linda Ward Holley, David Ward Jr, Jason Payne, James Odom IV and Julie Odom Lindsey; six great-grandchildren, Mark Heatley, Michael Heatley, Zakery Mammino Odom, Sarah Heatley, Emma Lindsey and Olivia Lindsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be James Odom IV, Mark Heatley and Christopher Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers are David Ward Jr, Michael Heatley and James Holley Jr.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Dr., Tyler, TX. 75701 or Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr, Tyler, TX 75701.



215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

