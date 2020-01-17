Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Cole Rachuig, 85 of Tyler, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born November 13, 1934 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late John and Lidy Kate Hill.



Lois moved to Ft. Worth as a child, and graduated from High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16. She then started her career as an executive secretary and worked for various companies for 44 years. She had lived in Houston and most of her married life in Tyler. She was married to L.B. "Bob" Cole for 41 years until his death, then married her second husband, Charles "Rocky" Rachuig in 2001 until his death in 2011.



Lois was strongly involved with her family, enjoyed reading, traveling with friends, playing Bridge and Dominoes. She was known to have an open ear for her friends and family to talk with. She was strong in her Faith and her life reflected that Faith. She was not only preceded in death by both husbands but by three brothers.



Survivors are her loving children, Scott Cole and wife, Diane of Bullard, Brad Cole and wife, Kim of Wills Point and Christy Kee and husband, Steve of Whitehouse; 8 grandchildren, Cole, Haley, Christy, Kathleen, Justin, Jessie, Jenny and Jonathan and 7 great-grandchildren.



A Service to celebrate Lois will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Herring officiating. Burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. To view online, please go to



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020

