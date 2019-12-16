Logan Ryan McQuillin passed away on December 8, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after a short illness. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, December 14, at the American Legion Post 12 in Tyler, Texas, 5503 American Legion Rd. Logan was born in Houston, Texas on March 11th, 1980. Logan loved to cook for people to see the joy in their faces. He also worked with his brother Shelby who owns Shamrock Carpet Care. He loved dogs and cats and rescued many. He loved his brother Shelby who was 9 years older and at times emulated him. Logan lived 99% of his life with his mom and he cherished and appreciated every minute of it and so did his mom. Life will never be the same without that 6'9'' beautiful man,.. "son with head in clouds"
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019