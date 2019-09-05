Service Information Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville 105 W Pine St Zionsville , IN 46077 (317)-873-3366 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville 105 W Pine St Zionsville , IN 46077 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Connection Pointe Christian Church 1800 N. Green St. Brownsburg , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue Leedy, 72, of Zionsville, Indiana died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



Linda was born and raised in Tyler, Texas to William and Edna Martin. Her mother preceded her in death.



Linda moved to Indiana shortly after getting married. After raising her two daughters, Linda received an associate degree in Early Childhood from Butler University. In 1986, she opened her first licensed daycare center, Riviera Daycare and Preschool, and then opened her second, Riviera Children's Center, in 1991. She also enjoyed antiques and co-owned and operated a Zionsville Antique store on Main Street for many years.



Linda was confirmed in faith as a young woman. She will be remembered most for her caring, generous nature and being "Grandma". Linda also enjoyed good food and going to movies.



She was an avid bridge player and was a highly ranked Gold Life Master. She was a member of the Sages Garden Club and enjoyed wildlife, especially bird watching.



Linda is survived by her brother Carl "Dewayne" Martin, daughters Deana Edenburn and Denise Leonard, her beloved grandchildren Austin, Lauren and Abigail Edenburn, and Dean and Grace Witham as well as many cousins and close friends.



Visitation will be from 4-8pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. A service of celebration will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Burial will follow the service at Zionsville Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to IU Simon Cancer Center or Indiana Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be left at

Linda Sue Leedy, 72, of Zionsville, Indiana died Friday, August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.Linda was born and raised in Tyler, Texas to William and Edna Martin. Her mother preceded her in death.Linda moved to Indiana shortly after getting married. After raising her two daughters, Linda received an associate degree in Early Childhood from Butler University. In 1986, she opened her first licensed daycare center, Riviera Daycare and Preschool, and then opened her second, Riviera Children's Center, in 1991. She also enjoyed antiques and co-owned and operated a Zionsville Antique store on Main Street for many years.Linda was confirmed in faith as a young woman. She will be remembered most for her caring, generous nature and being "Grandma". Linda also enjoyed good food and going to movies.She was an avid bridge player and was a highly ranked Gold Life Master. She was a member of the Sages Garden Club and enjoyed wildlife, especially bird watching.Linda is survived by her brother Carl "Dewayne" Martin, daughters Deana Edenburn and Denise Leonard, her beloved grandchildren Austin, Lauren and Abigail Edenburn, and Dean and Grace Witham as well as many cousins and close friends.Visitation will be from 4-8pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville. A service of celebration will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Burial will follow the service at Zionsville Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to IU Simon Cancer Center or Indiana Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be left at www.flannerbuchanan.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close