Linda Marie (Sapikowski) Rose October 30th, 1953 - February 5 , 2020.



Survived by loving husband, Tim Rose, Sisters Kathi Rotella and husband Louie, Mary Zagozda and husband Bill of Omaha, Sister in law, Cissy Henkel and husband Mike. many nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Becky Swift who was with her until the end. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Helen Sapikowski, brother Ed (Punky) Sapikowski of Arizona.



Linda grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, attended grade school and high school there and was on the track team. Life kept her running. She loved traveling throughout her life's journey. California then to settle in Tyler, Texas with fun visits to Arizona and Las Vegas. Her travels took her to many antique stores and she became very knowledgeable about artifacts and their worth. This led her to enjoy a new line of work, selling on ebay.



Linda had the biggest heart and reached out to help any friend in need. A true care giver . This made her happy. She cherished her friendships. Linda was an excellent cook and baker. On every visit back to Omaha she made family her famous "Bread Pudding". She was one to enjoy the simple things in life, like fishing and just being outdoors. Her faith in God was always with her. Her family and friends embraced her kind and compassionate spirit and she will be missed.

