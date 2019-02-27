Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Marie Geiszler passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Tyler. She was born July 19, 1947, in San Francisco, California, to Thomas Howard Looman and Mary Louise Forbes Looman.



She is survived by her loving family including her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Angela Long of Tyler; her daughter, Geniece Rogers of Carson City, Nevada; five grandchildren, Madison Long, Lexie Long, Renee Long, Engel Mulhauser, Brianna Thomason; her sister, Sylvia Brush; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Looman and many nieces and nephews.



Linda was a member of Bethel Bible Church in Tyler, an active attender of the Wednesday Night Women's Bible Study and was devoted to serving Jesus, as best she could. She loved spending time with her family and watching old movies and documentaries.



Linda was a loving mother, sister and aunt who prayed for her family daily. She always glowed every time she spoke about them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



A private memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date.



Linda Marie Geiszler passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Tyler. She was born July 19, 1947, in San Francisco, California, to Thomas Howard Looman and Mary Louise Forbes Looman.She is survived by her loving family including her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Angela Long of Tyler; her daughter, Geniece Rogers of Carson City, Nevada; five grandchildren, Madison Long, Lexie Long, Renee Long, Engel Mulhauser, Brianna Thomason; her sister, Sylvia Brush; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Looman and many nieces and nephews.Linda was a member of Bethel Bible Church in Tyler, an active attender of the Wednesday Night Women's Bible Study and was devoted to serving Jesus, as best she could. She loved spending time with her family and watching old movies and documentaries.Linda was a loving mother, sister and aunt who prayed for her family daily. She always glowed every time she spoke about them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.A private memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral Home Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

(903) 581-2008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close