Linda Marie Geiszler passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Tyler. She was born July 19, 1947, in San Francisco, California, to Thomas Howard Looman and Mary Louise Forbes Looman.
She is survived by her loving family including her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Angela Long of Tyler; her daughter, Geniece Rogers of Carson City, Nevada; five grandchildren, Madison Long, Lexie Long, Renee Long, Engel Mulhauser, Brianna Thomason; her sister, Sylvia Brush; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Looman and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was a member of Bethel Bible Church in Tyler, an active attender of the Wednesday Night Women's Bible Study and was devoted to serving Jesus, as best she could. She loved spending time with her family and watching old movies and documentaries.
Linda was a loving mother, sister and aunt who prayed for her family daily. She always glowed every time she spoke about them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A private memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019