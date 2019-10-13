Linda Kay (Kegley) Vinson was born December 10, 1948 in Borger, Texas to James Luther Kegley and Wanda Maxine Massengale. She departed this life October 4, 2019 in Waxahachie. Linda was a devoted Christian. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Teresa Walker and husband Don of Carrollton, Michelle Anderson and husband James of Italy, and Karen Wright and husband David of Crossroads; grandchildren, Jonathan Wright and wife Ashley, Amanda Wright, Kendyl Wright, Frances Anderson and Kaleb Wright; great-grandchildren, Conner Wright and Corbin Wright; sisters, Pat Collins, Evelyn Hamill and husband Ralph and brother Don Kegley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Kegley; William Vinson and brother Melvin Kegley. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019