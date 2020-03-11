Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Buckner peacefully closed her eyes to mortal things Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Her journey began in Tyler, Texas on July 14, 1959; she was born to the late George Melford and Billie Jean (O'Dell) Buckner. Linda was formerly of Dallas, Texas until moving to the Lindale and Tyler area in 2010. She worked for LabCorp for many years as IT product owner, provider product line. She is survived by her husband Joseph Woelkers, sister Kathie Belt and husband Neil Belt, niece Chelsea Dodson, and husband Gary Viljoen, nephews Tanner Belt and wife Alexis Belt, and Patrick Belt and wife Melody Belt, and several great nieces and nephews, as well as multiple other close family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile and beautiful selfless spirit. Her mission was to provide help and support to all who knew her. She was known for her love and connection with horses and other animals. Everyone who's life she touched will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the U. T. Medical School Scholarship Fund in the name of Linda Buckner and Captain George and Jean Buckner UTHSCT Institutional Advancement 11937 US Hwy 271 Tyler, Texas 75708 or to Hospice of East Texas Homeplace 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701.



