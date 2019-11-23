Mrs. Linda Gammons Wheeler, age 67, of Hawkins, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Quitman, TX. She was born to Hubert and Virginia Gammons on January 28, 1952 in Longview. Mrs. Wheeler was a nurse at UT Health in Tyler for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Kath-Lin Watley Fry and husband, Karl of Gilmer and Sierra Wheeler Dickerson and husband, Kevin of Carthage; sister, Kathy Wright of Tyler, nephew, Eric Nichols and wife, Sallie of Longview; grandchildren, Logan and Donavan Watley; and Trey Wheeler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2019