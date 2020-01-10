Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Florence McClinton, 70, LaRue. is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Hood as eulogist. Burial will be in North Athens Cemetery, Athens, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. McClinton died January 4, 2020. She was born April 1, 1949 in Athens, TX.
Survivors include husband, M.E. McClinton; 1 son Larry Ticey; 4 daughters, Loretta (Scott) Oliver, LaQuita (Kenneth) Hampton, Kenya Florence and Joni Florence; 3 brothers, Charles Criner, Dabby Bowman, and Undra Florence; 5 sisters, Peggy Florence, Clarice Harmon, Evelyn Florence, Tanya Florence and Sonya Abron; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
