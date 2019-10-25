Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Diann Love Berry, 68, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at People's Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus L. Jackson, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Berry died October 22, 2019. She was born August 9, 1951 in Fort Worth, TX.
Mrs. Berry was a member of People's Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and was employed by Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister. Survivors include husband, Kenneth Berry; son, Jermaine (Dana) Peoples; daughter, LaKetia Peoples; 4 stepchildren, Marcus Riley, Corey Berry, Joshua Berry, and Azure Berry; and 14 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019