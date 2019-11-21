Service Information Chamberland Funerals & Cremation - Garland 333 West Avenue D Garland , TX 75040 (972)-276-0333 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chamberland Funerals & Cremation - Garland 333 West Avenue D Garland , TX 75040 View Map Service 12:00 PM Shiloh Baptist Church Plano , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue Crawford Brooks was born on November 20, 1952, in Tyler, Texas. Surrounded by her loving family, she transitioned to eternity with her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019, in Richardson, Texas, at age 66.



Linda attended Robert E. Lee High School where she was a Track and Field athlete. She graduated with the Class of 1972 and continued her education at North Texas State University, now University of North Texas, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She worked at Dallas County for approximately 15 years before moving on to work at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) for almost 20 years. In 2017, Linda retired from DART as a Senior Manager in Transit Services.



On January 24, 1976, Linda married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Clayton Lee Brooks, Jr. To their union, two handsome sons were born. The two remained united in holy matrimony for 40 years until Clayton's transition in October of 2016.



Linda accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age. At the time of her transition, she was devoted member of Greater El Bethel Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Superintendent Anthony McCrary, Sr. At GEB, she served in various capacities, including Church Secretary and Choir President. She also served as Youth and Young Adult President for Greenville District North, and she was a mentor in the Women's Ministry. Among many hobbies and interests, Linda enjoyed traveling, singing, and mentoring young women. She delighted in music, particularly the classical genre. Affectionately regarded as "Nanna" by her grandchildren who she adored, Linda was a loving, honest, dependable, gracious, and kind soul to those who crossed her path. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Ora Byars Crawford. Those left to cherish precious memories and continue her legacy of love include her son, Philip Austin Brooks (Make); son, Micah Clayton Brooks; grandchildren, Ariel Brooks and Adriel Brooks; goddaughter, Aiyanna Beaird; sisters, Bonnie Petty and M.V. Wynn (Robert); nieces and nephews: Alvin Rayford, Caron Rayford, Haskell Andre Rayford, and Trey Porter; loving brother-in-law, Benjamin F. Brooks, Sr. (Reta); dear friends, Carol Blassingame-Hawkins and Carolyn Mathis; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Chamberland Funerals & Cremations in Garland. A Service of Celebration will be held at 12 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plano. The interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.

