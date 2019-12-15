Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Lucille Richardson, age 94 passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. Lillie was born April 22, 1925 in Wood County, Texas to Grover and Martha Patterson.



Lillie was a member of Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 20 years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. To Lillie, family was above all, the most important thing. She found joy in reading books and caring for others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Lillie is survived by; son Dennis Richardson (Cathlene) of Denton, Texas; and daughter Carolyn Watson (Ronnie) of Austin, Texas; brother Ray Patterson of Arp, Texas; granddaughter Megan Bolwerk (Brandon), granddaughter Devon Hominick (Gary), grandson James Watson (Irene), grandson Robert Watson (Alexsandra), great grandson Stephen Mobley, great grandson Collin Bolwerk and great granddaughter Maggie Hominick and a host of nieces nephews and other loving family members and friends.



Lillie was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Richardson; son Michael Paul Richardson; sister Etta Whitus; brothers, Fred Patterson, Elton Patterson, Truman Patterson and V.A. Patterson.



A visitation for Lillie will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12 noon followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home located at 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, Texas 75704. A graveside service will be held at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery 2 in Golden, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers; Hank Knight, Dennis Gilliam, Randy Patterson, Larry Patterson, Stephen Jett and Caleb Suggs.



