Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Rose Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV



Lillie Emma Psencik McDonald went home to be with her LORD and Savior on December 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and her extended family of the residents and caring staff of Avante Rehabilitation Center in Irving, TX.. Lillie was born on August 29, 1920 to Frank and Em-ma Psencik on Clinton Street in Ft. Worth, TX, but the family soon moved to Seaton, TX. Upon graduating from the Seaton School, Lillie moved to San Antonio to work for the Loring Mortuary. On September 5, 1944, she joined the United States Navy Waves and shortly thereafter, boarded a train for the Bronx in New York City. After her initial training, she was sent to Cedar Falls, IA with a large group of girls to be trained as military clerk-typists. Her final military assignment was the NAAS in Kingsville, TX. It was there she met Roy McDonald and they were married at the preach-er's house on December 22, 1945. Roy and Lillie were honorably discharged from the Navy in January 1946 and moved to Tyler, TX. They had two children; son Wade and daughter Jensy. Following Roy's death in 1955, she earned Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Stephen F. Austin College in Nacogdoches, TX and taught in the Tyler Independent School District for 24 years, retiring in 1988.



In 2013, Lillie and Wade moved to Irving, TX to be closer to Jensy and her family, and both were residents of Avante Rehabilitation Center. Preceding Lillie in death are her parents Frank and Emma Psencik, husband Roy McDonald, son Wade McDonald, siblings Viola Psencik Jezek, Frankie Psencik, Anna Mae Psencik and Leroy Psencik . Surviving family members are daughter Jensy Gregory and son-in-law Mike Gregory of Irving, TX, granddaughters Meredith Gregory and Melissa Gregory, both of Irving, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.



"I have learned the secret of being content in every situation....I can do everything through Christ who gives me strength." Phil 4: 12-13 NIV



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 12:30pm at Rose Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Lillie's name.



