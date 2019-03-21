Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Marie Bennet Tatum Sutton. View Sign

Lillian Marie Bennett Tatum Sutton passed away peacefully in Waco, Texas on Saturday, January 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born October 6, 1924 to Audrey Lester Bennett and Harry Bennett in Beaumont, Texas. Lillian graduated from Wichita Falls High School with honors in the class of 1942. She married Ray Milton Tatum, Sr. in June 1947 in Houston, Texas. Lillian and Ray were blessed with three sons-Ray M. Tatum, Jr., Jack E. Tatum and Russell B. Tatum, and one grandson, Russell.



Following Ray's death in 1993, Lillian married Chester (Chet) Sutton in 1996. Chet and Lillian then retired to Hide-a-way Lake, TX until Chet's death in 2009. In July of 2018, Lillian moved to Waco, Texas where she briefly lived in a retirement community near Lake Waco.



Lillian worked for the U. S. Veterans Administration in Waco while Ray completed law school. Lillian was retired from the Richardson ISD where she worked in district administration. She made her homes in Waco, Hideway Lake, TX, Richardson, TX, Metairie, LA, and Columbus, OH.



Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, her brother, Harry L. Bennett, Jr., sister in law, Norma, her sister Kathryn, and cousin and best friend Florence Scauzillo. She is survived by long-time family friend Art F. Stelley (Waco), Russell Tatum (Houston), her niece, Karen Bennett White (Wichita Falls), cousin, Rick Scauzillo (Wylie) and many other family members. Those who knew Lillian observed the enthusiasm with which she lived her life, whether in the Methodist Church of which she was a member, her many travels, square dancing, skiing, swimming, diving or games of which Mahjong was her favorite. Ray and Lillian enjoyed their mountain cabin located in Red River, NM and spent many hours there taking in the beauty of the mountains. Lillian spent many summers in Red River after Ray passed away. Lillian and Chet enjoyed their many travels throughout the world. They also spent many summers in Red River as well.



A Memorial Service will honor Lillian and her deep sense of faith on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church Lindale (Texas) at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. Pastor Michael Peschke will officiate. The family requests that memorials be made to Texas Retired Teachers Residence Corporation (Stillwell Retirement Residence in Waco, Texas), First United Methodist Church Lindale or the .

