Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Graveside service 10:30 AM Sand Flat Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Lila Hitt Coulter, 92 of Tyler, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8th, 2019 in Sand Flat Cemetery with Mark Coulter officiating.



Lila Ruth Hitt Coulter went to be with her Lord and Savior at home on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 in Tyler, as was her wish. She was surrounded by her family and friends who loved her deeply. Even though she was our mom, she was a "granny" to everyone. One of her favorite scriptures was Proverbs 3: 5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths".



She had no fear of death. In fact, she looked forward to heaven. Every single day since her beloved, James, passed away, if you were to ask her how she was, you would get one of these responses: "I'm blessed and grateful, but I am ready to go!" or "Well, I'm still here."



She was born on February 1st, 1927 in Sand Flat to the late A.B. and Artie Land Hitt. Lila spent all but 3 years of her life in the Sand Flat community. She graduated from Winona High School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #864 for 50 years. Lila retired from National Homes.



Lila was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James E. Coulter; her parents and her brother, Elmo Hitt.



She is survived by her two daughters, Pam C. Evans and husband, Ky and Jill Parker and husband, Pat; her son, Mark Coulter and wife, Laura; her grandchildren, Lance and Jessica Evans, Brandon and Holly Parker, Fallon and Gabe Jones, Chase and Katie Evans, Tyler and Lindsay Coulter, Brady Parker, Tanner Coulter and Summer Lila Coulter; her great grandchildren, Silas Jones, Jude Jones, Coulter James Evans, Felicity Jones, Lyla Evans, Lilly Grace Parker, Caroline Grace Evans, Adalyn Claire Parker, Elise Brook Evans, Molly Ruth Evans, Kett James Coulter and numerous nieces and nephews.



The pallbearers will be her grandsons.



Honorary pallbearers are Rex Coulter, Ennis Bynum, Sheila May, Ann Wills, Lexie Coulter, Lana Coulter Martin, Kacy Coulter Mitchell and Carol Turner.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Sand Flat Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 2213, Lindale, TX 75771, Antioch Baptist Church, 793 CR 313 W, Tyler, TX 75706, , 1301 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701 or any .



A graveside service for Lila Hitt Coulter, 92 of Tyler, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8th, 2019 in Sand Flat Cemetery with Mark Coulter officiating.Lila Ruth Hitt Coulter went to be with her Lord and Savior at home on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 in Tyler, as was her wish. She was surrounded by her family and friends who loved her deeply. Even though she was our mom, she was a "granny" to everyone. One of her favorite scriptures was Proverbs 3: 5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths".She had no fear of death. In fact, she looked forward to heaven. Every single day since her beloved, James, passed away, if you were to ask her how she was, you would get one of these responses: "I'm blessed and grateful, but I am ready to go!" or "Well, I'm still here."She was born on February 1st, 1927 in Sand Flat to the late A.B. and Artie Land Hitt. Lila spent all but 3 years of her life in the Sand Flat community. She graduated from Winona High School. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #864 for 50 years. Lila retired from National Homes.Lila was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James E. Coulter; her parents and her brother, Elmo Hitt.She is survived by her two daughters, Pam C. Evans and husband, Ky and Jill Parker and husband, Pat; her son, Mark Coulter and wife, Laura; her grandchildren, Lance and Jessica Evans, Brandon and Holly Parker, Fallon and Gabe Jones, Chase and Katie Evans, Tyler and Lindsay Coulter, Brady Parker, Tanner Coulter and Summer Lila Coulter; her great grandchildren, Silas Jones, Jude Jones, Coulter James Evans, Felicity Jones, Lyla Evans, Lilly Grace Parker, Caroline Grace Evans, Adalyn Claire Parker, Elise Brook Evans, Molly Ruth Evans, Kett James Coulter and numerous nieces and nephews.The pallbearers will be her grandsons.Honorary pallbearers are Rex Coulter, Ennis Bynum, Sheila May, Ann Wills, Lexie Coulter, Lana Coulter Martin, Kacy Coulter Mitchell and Carol Turner.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Sand Flat Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 2213, Lindale, TX 75771, Antioch Baptist Church, 793 CR 313 W, Tyler, TX 75706, , 1301 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701 or any . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close