A funeral service for Lewis Smith, age 82, of Bullard, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Mr. Smith will be laid to rest at Henry Cemetery in Gallatin.
He passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Bullard.
Lewis was born June19, 1936 in Gallatin, Texas to Charlie and Ola Smith.
He served in the U.S. National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #785 in Bullard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Katie Grimes, Katherine Coleman, and Rosa Morris; and brothers, Wylie and Red Smith.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Margie Smith of Bullard; daughter, Sandra Stephens of Tyler; sons, Neal Smith, and Tommy Smith and wife Marcie, all of Bullard. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Betty Smith of Bullard, and James and Shirley Smith of Mixon. His grandchildren are Christina Adkins, Austin and Robin Smith, Shawn and Sheila Stephens, Jonah Smith and McKenzie Smith; and great-grandchildren are Christian Adkins, Hendrix Stephens and Jordan Smith.
Pallbearers will be Austin Smith, Jonah Smith, Shawn Stephens, Christian Adkins, Richard Baggett and Michael Smith.
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 22, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Smith family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019