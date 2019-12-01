Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Lewis Pulley, 94, will be held 2 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Mike Newby officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.



Lewis passed away November 28, 2019 in Canton. He was born March 18, 1925 in the Wise Community to Walter Guy and Elizabeth Mary Gurecky Pulley.



Mr. Pulley was a member of Teel Church of Christ. He loved farming and ranching, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and the Mavericks. Lewis worked for the Texas Highway Department for 20 years and enjoyed 32 years of retirement. His biggest hobby was playing 42.



Mr. Pulley is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lizzie Pulley, and his wife of 56 years, Faye Pulley. Lewis is survived by his son, David and Susie Pulley of Canton; daughter, Anita and John Pitt of Bryan; and three grandchildren: Stacy Pulley of Canton, Jared Pitt and Jessica Pitt, both of Bryan.



Pallbearers will be Joe Bob Wycough, Dusty Priest, Cody Priest, Jeff Priest, Brad Priest and Lonnie Browning. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Adams and Bill Teel.



Family will receive friends 6-8 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

