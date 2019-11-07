Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Lewis Edward Ard will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 10:00a, at Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler, TX. Born on Jan. 18, 1944, and hugging Jesus in person on Nov. 4, 2019, Lewis spent 75 years on Earth demonstrating the nature of Jesus Christ. Lewis's gifts of generosity and encouragement were instantly felt by each person with whom him came in contact.



Professionally, Lewis retired from State Farm Insurance Company after 33 years as both an Agent and an Agency Manager.



Lewis is survived by his wife, Darla Ard; five children, seventeen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. However, his 'family' did not stop there. Countless children refer to him as their "Opa" and many adults think of him as a father-figure due to his mentorship and outpouring of love.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Triumph Village, P.O. Box 240, Tyler, TX, 75710.

