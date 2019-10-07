Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 10:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Burial Following Services Cathedral in the Pines Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Lethan Alan Barnes, 77 years of age, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Dr. David O. Dykes and Rev. Ron Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Dr. Barnes passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital. He was born September 13, 1942 in Abilene to Hoyt and Nettie Barnes.



Alan was devoted to God and family. He was passionate about encouraging others to achieve both spiritual and intellectual growth. Alan was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the Choir and teaching Sunday School. A graduate from Texas A&M Class of 66', Alan was a proud Aggie often wearing maroon. For over four decades, Dr. Barnes was a professor and academic counselor at Tyler Junior College.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Nettie Barnes; his brother, Wilman Barnes; and his loving wife, Barbara Barnes (Martin). He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Nan Barnes; his children, Chrissy, Terry, Tandy, and Patrick Barnes; Nan's daughters, Shannon Stiefel and Amy Annett and husband Mark; grandchildren, Mia, Bailey, Sarah, Tristan and Isabelle Barnes, Brandon and Blayne Noble, Aubry Blackmon, Trevin Annett and wife Alicia and Trent Annett; and great-grandchildren, Rene and Lily Annett.



Pallbearers will be Rick Stewart, Alan Fisher, Joe Dark, Jim Reed, Mark Mueller, and Clint Chamberlain. Honorary pallbearers will be Gideon Members of East Camp Tyler.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7th at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either of the following: Gideons International, P.O. Box 131997 Tyler, TX 75713-1993 (check memo: "For Bibles") or Centrepoint Ministries, P.O. Box 2464 Lindale, TX 75771.



