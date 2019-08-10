Service Information Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home 4216 South Bowen Road Arlington , TX 76016 (817)-468-8111 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Vernon Freeman of Arlington, TX, a beloved father and grandfather, was born on August 30, 1930 and passed away on August 6, 2019 at 88 years old. He was raised, married, and started his family in Tyler, TX. Lester bravely served the US Army for two years during the



Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Bobbie Joyce (Rudd), and his son, Richard Kyle. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Carol and Jim Ater, three grandchildren, Ashley Gimbel (husband Chris Gimbel), Lindsey Yates (husband Scott Yates), and Wesley Ater, and four great-grandchildren, Macie, Ruby, Dylan, and Noah.



Lester will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Gardens in Tyler, TX. In lieu of funeral services, the family will host a Celebration of Life event on August 25, 2019 in Arlington, TX to honor Lester's memory.





Lester Vernon Freeman of Arlington, TX, a beloved father and grandfather, was born on August 30, 1930 and passed away on August 6, 2019 at 88 years old. He was raised, married, and started his family in Tyler, TX. Lester bravely served the US Army for two years during the Korean War , and proudly retired from Bell Helicopter after over 35 years of employment. A fixer of all things, Lester also had a kind and generous heart and was a good friend to all. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Bobbie Joyce (Rudd), and his son, Richard Kyle. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Carol and Jim Ater, three grandchildren, Ashley Gimbel (husband Chris Gimbel), Lindsey Yates (husband Scott Yates), and Wesley Ater, and four great-grandchildren, Macie, Ruby, Dylan, and Noah.Lester will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Gardens in Tyler, TX. In lieu of funeral services, the family will host a Celebration of Life event on August 25, 2019 in Arlington, TX to honor Lester's memory. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close