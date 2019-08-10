Lester Vernon Freeman of Arlington, TX, a beloved father and grandfather, was born on August 30, 1930 and passed away on August 6, 2019 at 88 years old. He was raised, married, and started his family in Tyler, TX. Lester bravely served the US Army for two years during the Korean War, and proudly retired from Bell Helicopter after over 35 years of employment. A fixer of all things, Lester also had a kind and generous heart and was a good friend to all. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Bobbie Joyce (Rudd), and his son, Richard Kyle. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Carol and Jim Ater, three grandchildren, Ashley Gimbel (husband Chris Gimbel), Lindsey Yates (husband Scott Yates), and Wesley Ater, and four great-grandchildren, Macie, Ruby, Dylan, and Noah.
Lester will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Gardens in Tyler, TX. In lieu of funeral services, the family will host a Celebration of Life event on August 25, 2019 in Arlington, TX to honor Lester's memory.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019