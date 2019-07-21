Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Kinabrew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Lester Kinabrew 96, of Athens have been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Tuesday July 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Athens with Rev. Jason Smith officiating under the direction of Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Athens Cemetery.



Lester was born February 15, 1923 in Crossroads, Texas to the late Hubert Lester Kinabrew Sr. and Lena Loper Kinabrew. Mr. Kinabrew's family was a pioneer Henderson County family, moving to Athens in 1945. Lester was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Athens, since 1956. He served on the Finance Committee and Endowment Fund Committee. He was part of the group who purchased Impala Point at Lake Athens and developed it. They also purchased land and developed Bel Air Addition, donating 9 1/2 acres to the Athens Independent School District for the Bel Air School. He and Wesley McGuffey purchased the Chevrolet Dealership in 1955, he owned it till 1982. Lester served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank for 30 years, served on the Athens City Council, served on the Original Board of Directors of the Athens Country Club, Athens Industrial Foundation, and the loop 7 committee, receiving the 2006 Road Hand Award. He was also a Master Mason of Lodge #165 for more than 75 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife Billy Jack Kinabrew, son; Ronny Kinabrew, brothers; Leo Kinabrew and Loy Edwin Kinabrew.



Survivors include his daughter Vicki Perkins and husband Jerry, grandchildren; Jeremy Perkins and wife Meredith, Brad Kinabrew and wife Amy, Jennifer Cate and husband Tommy, Claire Cozad and husband Jeremy, Alex Mehling, Carlyle Mehling and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday evening from 6-7 P.M. at the funeral home.



If desired memorials may be made to a or the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

