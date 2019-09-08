Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Marvin Jeffcoat, Jr., age 78, was born in Lubbock, Texas February 16, 1941 and passed away on September 4, 2019. He was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He cherished and enjoyed being with his family and friends and was loved by all.Les graduated from Lubbock High School in 1959. In 1969, he graduated from the Lubbock Police Academy and faithfully served in the Lubbock Police Department as Corporal, patrolman, motorcycle patrolman, STEP program, accident Investigation and as a detective. He retired from the Lubbock Police Department after 26 years of honorable service.After his retirement from the Lubbock Police Department, Les moved to Tyler, Texas where he worked for Smith County District Attorney's office in the Detective Division. Before retiring completely from law enforcement, Les worked as a security officer for Trinity Mother Francis Hospital, Tyler, Texas. He said many times that he loved this job because he was able to help so many people in the hospital.Les was preceded in death by parents Leslie Marvin Jeffcoat, Sr. and Jessie Carter Jeffcoat and by his daughter, Stephanie McLeckie.He is survived by his loving family including his son, Leslie Robert Jeffcoat and wife Pam of Lubbock, Texas; son, Tad Jeffcoat and husband Philip Mathison of Austin, Texas; daughter, Tanya Ott and husband Brian of Vidor, Texas; son, Brent Hogan of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Traci Colborn of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Sharlotte Hyde and husband, Tommy of Tyler, Texas; nephew, Dr. John C. Bradley and wife Ashley of Longmont, Colorado; niece, Beth Bradley Palazzetti, PA-C and husband Ed of Southlake, Texas. Les was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.Les was a member of the Mustangs of East Texas, Tyler, Texas, where he and his friends restored Mustangs to be auctioned with proceeds benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center. In addition, he loved building and racing his own cars. He also enjoyed all things about guns from collecting historical firearms, to reloading ammunition and going to the shooting range.The family wishes to thank those who cared for him during his illness at The University of Texas Health Center, Reunion Plaza Senior Care Center and Hospice of East Texas. We especially thank his former wife, Cynthia Deathridge Jeffcoat, who was his constant companion during his last months.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Dr., Tyler, TX 75701, East Texas Crisis Center, P.O. Box 7060, Tyler, TX 75711 or a . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Texas Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

