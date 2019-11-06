Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie James Tobias was born in Axtell, Texas on October 14, 1934 and passed away on November 2, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Tobias, his mother Lorine Tobias, his brothers, Joe Tobias, Michael Tobias and Rickey Tobias. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Ann Tobias, his sister Debbie Tobias, his son, David Tobias, granddaughter, Lori Tobias and numerous other close family members.



As an engineer for the railroad he crossed Texas for nearly fifty years. An avid member of New Life Baptist church in Tyler, Texas he enjoyed eating out with friends and playing 42. He always commented on how lucky he was to live in a such a warm community of neighbors and friends. He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed passing on his wisdom to younger, less skilled fisherman.



There will be visitation at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit from 5:00-6:30 on Wednesday November 6th. Services will be at Axtell Baptist Church, Axtell, Texas on Thursday November 7th at 1:00 p.m.with graveside following at Axtell Cemetery. To view online, please go to,



