Funeral services for Mr. Len V. Spencer, 85, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church, Tyler, with Rev. John Hart as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include his wife, Eloise Spencer; son, Dale Spencer; and 3 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019