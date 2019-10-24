Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary





Lella Mae started working at First State Bank in Frankston in 1944 as a teller. Retiring on Aug 6, 1992. A career of 48 years, during which she was also Senior Loan Officer and Vice President.



She met George Tipton early in her career. They married Nov 25, 1948 (Thanksgiving Day)



After her retirement, they traveled to many foreign countries including Russia, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Israel, Ireland, and Scotland.



Lella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years George Tipton, Jr. Her brothers William E., and James Patrick McKee.



She is survived by her daughter Mickye Strother and husband Wayne of Manvel, TX and her son Randy Tipton and wife Virginia of Waxahachie, TX. Sisters, Claire Compton and Nell Binion, both of Weatherford, TX. Grandchildren, Christie Bergerson and husband Josh of Elkins Park, Penn. Scott Tipton and wife Amy of Malaga, Spain, and Jared Strother and wife Elizabeth of Pearland, TX. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.



