Dr. Lectoy Tarlington Johnson II, MD, born Nov. 28, 1931, in Tyler journeyed to eternal peace on July 15, 2019, in Houston.
He was the oldest of three children born to the union of Lectoy Sr. (L.T.) and Adelle Delley Johnson, lifelong members and residence of Houston Temple COGIC in Tyler. Dr. Johnson was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School class of 1948. He earned his bachelor's degree from Texas College in 1952 and in the fall he enrolled in Howard University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, where he earned his medical degree.
In 1959, Dr. Johnson began his medical practice in Houston at Riverside General Hospital. He served more than 55 years as a medical physician at various major medical centers in the Houston area in many capacities and achieving many first on the way.
Dr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Collier) Johnson, his parents, Lectoy Sr. and Adelle Johnson and brother, David.
Dr. Johnson leaves to cherish his life and memories, one son, Lectoy III of Houston; one daughter, Lynelle of Maui, Hawaii, and one sister, Loyce Jackson (Bobby) of Tyler.
Funeral services pending with Johnson Funeral Home, 5730 Calhoun Road, Houston, TX 77021.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019