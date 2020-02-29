Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Leah Kae Shattuck passed into heaven on February 27, 2020. Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, with 2:00 p.m. burial at Rose Hill Cemetery and 3:00 p.m. memorial service at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Pike Wisner, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate.



Leah Kae was born on May 21, 1936 to A.C. and Della Mae Pulliam McCroy in Hillsboro, Texas. In 1953, she graduated from Tyler High School and married Bill Shattuck, who was the wit, complementing her wisdom, until his death in 2017. Although she was a skilled bookkeeper, her true calling was to be a homemaker. Leah Kae was devoted to her family and her church, affectionately known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren and many young friends. She taught Sunday school in the Children's Ministry and sang in the Sanctuary choirs of First Baptist Church and the former East Tyler Baptist Church for over 50 years. With her best friends, she had much fun singing sacred music as the alto in "The Trio." Always impeccably accessorized and cheerful, she was a thoughtful listener, caring more to hear your story than tell her own. Leah Kae loved to travel with husband Bill and on "Girls' Trips" with her daughters and grandchildren. She treasured the tall trees and natural beauty of East Texas, spending hours caring for the birds and flowers in her back yard.



Leah Kae was joyfully greeted in heaven by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her brother, Jim Smead. She is survived by daughter, Jill DeShazo and husband Kyle; daughter, Karen Shattuck and partner Monica Huff; granddaughter, Kara DeShazo; grandson, Will DeShazo and wife Claire; and lifelong best friend, Billie Jean Morris. The family is deeply grateful to Vickie Morris who supported Leah Kae with friendship and dedication throughout her later years.



If desired, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church (Children's Ministry), 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702; Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary (



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 29, 2020

