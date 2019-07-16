Lea Hadley Beach 66, of Bullard passed away July 11, 2019 at home. A memorial service for Lea will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00. The location is Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler with The Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, Jr. officiating.
Born in 1952 to an oil Doodlebugger and a librarian, she grew up moving often as her dad chased drill sites around the country for Conoco Oil. She married Bill in August 1973 and together they raised three children.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Beach of Bullard, Texas; her children, Rhett (Stacey), of Plano, Texas, Regina (Craig) of Garland, Texas, and Richard (Stephanie) of Hampton, Virginia; five wonderful grandchildren, Ayden, Ryder, Madeline, Helena and Declan; her brother, Lindy Hadley of Brookland, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.
Lea often said she was busier in retirement than she was when she was working. She enjoyed the challenges of bridge and mahjong, was a line dancer, and loved reading aloud at the library. A lifelong educator, teaching children was her calling, and she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the children she taught, along with lobbying for the rights and protections of the teachers who educated them.
She enjoyed traveling and taking trips by RV to visit the various sights in the US.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704 or breckenridgevillage.com, an organization that was near to Lea's heart.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 16, 2019