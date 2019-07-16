Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lea (Hadley) Beach. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 10:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 11:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Lea Hadley Beach 66, of Bullard passed away July 11, 2019 at home. A memorial service for Lea will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00. The location is Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler with The Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, Jr. officiating.



Born in 1952 to an oil Doodlebugger and a librarian, she grew up moving often as her dad chased drill sites around the country for Conoco Oil. She married Bill in August 1973 and together they raised three children.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Beach of Bullard, Texas; her children, Rhett (Stacey), of Plano, Texas, Regina (Craig) of Garland, Texas, and Richard (Stephanie) of Hampton, Virginia; five wonderful grandchildren, Ayden, Ryder, Madeline, Helena and Declan; her brother, Lindy Hadley of Brookland, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.



Lea often said she was busier in retirement than she was when she was working. She enjoyed the challenges of bridge and mahjong, was a line dancer, and loved reading aloud at the library. A lifelong educator, teaching children was her calling, and she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the children she taught, along with lobbying for the rights and protections of the teachers who educated them.



She enjoyed traveling and taking trips by RV to visit the various sights in the US.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704 or



Lea Hadley Beach 66, of Bullard passed away July 11, 2019 at home. A memorial service for Lea will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00. The location is Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler with The Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, Jr. officiating.Born in 1952 to an oil Doodlebugger and a librarian, she grew up moving often as her dad chased drill sites around the country for Conoco Oil. She married Bill in August 1973 and together they raised three children.She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Beach of Bullard, Texas; her children, Rhett (Stacey), of Plano, Texas, Regina (Craig) of Garland, Texas, and Richard (Stephanie) of Hampton, Virginia; five wonderful grandchildren, Ayden, Ryder, Madeline, Helena and Declan; her brother, Lindy Hadley of Brookland, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.Lea often said she was busier in retirement than she was when she was working. She enjoyed the challenges of bridge and mahjong, was a line dancer, and loved reading aloud at the library. A lifelong educator, teaching children was her calling, and she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the children she taught, along with lobbying for the rights and protections of the teachers who educated them.She enjoyed traveling and taking trips by RV to visit the various sights in the US.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Breckenridge Village of Tyler, 15062 CR 1145, Tyler, TX 75704 or breckenridgevillage.com , an organization that was near to Lea's heart. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close