Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 9:30 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Rosary 10:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Funeral service 10:30 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

LCDR Marvin Eugene Boomgaarden, USN (Ret), died peacefully at home in Tyler, Texas on August 2, 2019. He was 97. A Rosary will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 and a funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Very Rev. Gary Janak officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Stewart Family Funeral Home.



LCDR Boomgaarden was born June 28, 1922 in Pipestone County Minnesota, the son of Albert and Ella (Blum) Boomgaarden. He grew up on a farm near Pitt, Minnesota with six brothers and one sister.



LCDR Boomgaarden will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his energy, determination, love of history and music; as well as for his gift of storytelling. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and greatly enjoyed being surrounded by his family. He was devoted to his Naval Career and bravely served his country in three wars:



Marvin is preceded in death by his wives, Lorine Krejci Boomgaarden and Helen Wright Boomgaarden; his parents, Albert and Ella Boomgaarden; brothers, Albert Jr., Dwayne, Eldon, and Leon Boomgaarden; and sister, Vera Boomgaarden Cole. Marvin leaves many treasured and happy memories with his son, Darrell Boomgaarden and wife Mary; son, Dr. Donald Boomgaarden and wife Paula; daughter, Marilyn Boomgaarden Adcock and husband Walter. Grandchildren include, Mark Boomgaarden and wife Samantha, Brooke Boomgaarden Meris and husband Lyndon; Gregory Adcock and wife Megan; and Russell Adcock and wife Jenny. Step-grandchildren include, Cori Brodsky and husband Josh, Mackenzie Powell and husband Andrew, and Andrea Fuqua. Great-grandchildren include, Abby and Paige Boomgaarden, Mason, Owen, and Thomas Adcock, Sloan Meris and baby Adcock. LCDR Boomgaarden is also survived by two brothers, Steven Boomgaarden of Rosemount, MN and Jake Boomgaarden of Clearbrook, MN.



