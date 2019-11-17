Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM New Covenant Church 4402 Watson Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne Orbison went to be with our Lord on October 27, 2019. LaVerne was born October 19, 1932 in Quay, New Mexico to Clyde and Bernice Moore. She was 87 at the time of her death.



LaVerne was a loving mother and wife and lead a life dedicated to the Lord. She moved to Tyler in 1990 when her husband retired. She served in numerous church fellowships and organizations throughout her life. She was an inspiration and spiritual leader to her family, friends and many others.



LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Byron Moore, her husband William John Orbison, her son, William Ney Orbison, and grandson Dustin Walden. She is survived by her sister Janet Housepian of Benson, Arizona, son Carl Orbison (Suzanne) of Bullard, TX, daughter Vickie Walden (Craig) of Granite Falls, NC, five grandchildren: Chrsitie Orbison Sullivan, Hannah Walden Oliphant, April Orbison Troyer, John Orbison, Sam Orbison and seven great grandchildren.



A memorial service and celebration of LaVerne's life will be held November 25th at the New Covenant Church, 4402 Watson, Tyler Texas at 10:30 a.m.

