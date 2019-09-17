Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Lavell Rhodes, 96, of Athens, Texas will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home (Bullard, TX), with Bro. Hixenbaugh officiating. A visitation will be held at 1pm on Tuesday prior to the service. Burial and final interment will follow at Cathedral in Pines Cemetery, Tyler, TX, under the direction of Boren-Conner Funeral Home.



Lavell Rhodes passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Flint, TX and spent the last 15 years in Athens. He was born in the Holly Grove Community near Livingston, TX. After High School, he joined the Army Air Corps. He was a gunnery Sgt. During WWII. After the war he attended Beauty College in Dallas and worked as a hairdresser in Dallas, Tyler, Nacogdoches, and at his own salon in Flint.



He met his wife, Barbara, while working in Dallas. He and Barbara were married just shy of 67 years. They have 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Children include Kenneth Rhodes & wife, Peggy of Athens, David Rhodes of Bullard, Rhonda Stice & husband, Jerry of Goldthwaite, TX, and Richard Rhodes & wife, Jan of Cypress, TX.



Lavell was a member of the Malakoff Church of Christ.



