Laura Jones Moody of Shaw, Mississippi died on August 22, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She was the daughter of the late Lee Andrew and Leila (Weaver) Jones. Laura was born on January 19, 1919 in Water Valley, Mississippi the sixth of nine children. All of her siblings preceded her in death.



After graduation from Water Valley High School in 1936, she continued her education earning her bachelor's degree from Delta State University. Laura married James Anderson Moody February 17, 1942 "on a Wednesday night after prayer meeting." The couple moved to San Antonio, Texas during James' war service in the Air Force.



Shaw, Mississippi became home after the war where Laura and James raised their two children Jimmy and Jean. Laura taught business at Shaw High School. She studied during summers to complete her master's degree in Guidance Counseling. The Moodys lives on the coast in Gulfport, Mississippi for a time where Laura was a guidance counselor at D'Iberville High School. Retiring back to Shaw brought time to enjoy grandchildren and friends. Laura was also an active member of Shaw Baptist Church.



In her later years, Laura moved to Tyler, Texas to be closer to family. She celebrated her 100th birthday with a sharp mind. She joined Green Acres Baptist Church and the Joy Bible Class.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband James Anderson Moody, her parents and siblings. Survivors include her son Jim Moody (Sandy) or Birmingham, Alabama; daughter Jean Moody Chennault (Glenn) of Tyler, Texas; Grandchildren: Shannon Moody Cornelius (Jeff) of Guntersville, Al., Wendy Moody Sanders (Kenneth) of Birmingham, Al., Rob Chennault (Polly) of Tyler, Tx., Beverly Chennault Reed (Jason) of McKinney, Tx., Laura Chennault Johnson (Allen) of Lakefield, Florida; Great Grandchildren: Leila Glen Sanders and Fitts James Sanders of Birmingham, Al., Madison Chennault, Olivia Chennault, and Griffin Chennault of Tyler, Tx., James Bobo, Audrey Bobo, Micah Reed and Madalin Reed of McKinney, Tx., Preston Johnson (Destiny) and Colter Johnson of Lakeland, Fl., Danielle Johnson of Gunnison, Colorado, Lane Johnson (Kelsianne) of Fairbanks, Alaska; Great Great Grandchildren: Adaleigh Johnson of CrossRoads, Tx. and Noah Johnson of Lakeland, Fl.



Funeral was Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (graveside only) where Laura's life and legacy was celebrated. She was buried next to her husband in Shaw Cemetery, Shaw, Mississippi.

