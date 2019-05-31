Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Memorial service 2:00 PM Miles Chapel CME Church Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Larry Wayne Square, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Miles Chapel CME Church with Rev. Jaime Caper officiating.



Larry Wayne Square, son of the late Ernest Austin Square and Gladys Mozell Square was born May 16, 1954 in Tyler, TX. He grew up in Tyler, and was a member of Miles Chapel C.M.E Church.



Larry was a graduate of John Tyler High School Class of 1972. He received a B.S Degree in Physical Education from Texas College. He furthered his education with the Teacher Corps Training Program and Peace Corp at Texas Southern University. In 1976, he was given a Peace Corps. Assignment in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa. Larry returned to Tyler and was employed as Associate District Executive for the Austin-Rose District, East Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America.



After Scouting, Larry moved to Seattle. In Seattle, he started his own janitorial service. After returning to Tyler, Larry was employed by TISD, as a substitute teacher and aide at the Roberts & Plyer Disciplinary Facilities.



Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Square. He leaves to cherish his memories, 1 brother, Roland Square (Helen) St. Louis, MO; 2 Sisters, Susie Square, Tyler, TX, and Janice Butler, Dallas, TX; nieces and a nephew and host of other relatives.

Memorial Services for Larry Wayne Square, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Miles Chapel CME Church with Rev. Jaime Caper officiating.Larry Wayne Square, son of the late Ernest Austin Square and Gladys Mozell Square was born May 16, 1954 in Tyler, TX. He grew up in Tyler, and was a member of Miles Chapel C.M.E Church.Larry was a graduate of John Tyler High School Class of 1972. He received a B.S Degree in Physical Education from Texas College. He furthered his education with the Teacher Corps Training Program and Peace Corp at Texas Southern University. In 1976, he was given a Peace Corps. Assignment in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa. Larry returned to Tyler and was employed as Associate District Executive for the Austin-Rose District, East Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America.After Scouting, Larry moved to Seattle. In Seattle, he started his own janitorial service. After returning to Tyler, Larry was employed by TISD, as a substitute teacher and aide at the Roberts & Plyer Disciplinary Facilities.Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys Square. He leaves to cherish his memories, 1 brother, Roland Square (Helen) St. Louis, MO; 2 Sisters, Susie Square, Tyler, TX, and Janice Butler, Dallas, TX; nieces and a nephew and host of other relatives. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close