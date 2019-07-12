Funeral service for Mr. Larry Tyrone Rogers, 55, Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 am, at St. James Baptist Church, with Rev. Marcus Jackson officiating and Rev. Vasquez Granberry, eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Rogers departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Tyler. He attended Tyler public schools and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, class of 1982. He served in the United States Army from 1983 - 1986, and was employed by Trane as an assembly line worker. Left to cherish his loving memories are his wife, Yolunda Rogers, two brothers, Rev. Vasquez Granberry, and Darrin Rogers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019