Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Larry James Toler, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 11:00 AM at New Life Community Church with Rev. V.M. Robertson eulogist and Dr. Johnnie R. Bradley officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Larry James Toler, Sr. was born to Frank and Willie Lou Toler on February 1, 1953. Larry attended Tyler Schools and was a graduate in the class of 1971. He also attended Tyler Junior College.



Larry was married to Sandra Louise Becknell-Toler for 45 years, and from their union two children were born: Yolanda Patrice and Larry Jr.



He worked as a dedicated team member at Brookshires Grocery for 35 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, a brother and two sisters.



He is survived by his two children: Yolanda Patrice Williams and Larry Toler , Jr. He also leaves his siblings Earnest Skillern, Troy Skillern, Lee Toler, Sandra Washington, Calvin Toler, Minnie Ross, Elnora Brody and Embry Lewis. Four grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-6:00 pm. Family hour 6-7 pm.

