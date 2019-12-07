Service Information Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc 5100 Interstate 30 Greenville , TX 75402 (903)-455-4110 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Thomas Wood, 70, of Chandler, passed away on December 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Danny Bristow officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Mills I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. A separate visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Rockhill Baptist Church in Brownsboro, Texas.



Mr. Wood was born in Greenville, Texas on August 8, 1949 to John Thomas (Jack) Wood and Ethel Lee Bowen. He married Joi Beth Clancy on September 11, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. He was co-owner of Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler and was a member of Rockhill Baptist Church and Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. He was a member of the United States Army who proudly served his country in the



Mr. Wood is survived by his wife, Joi Beth Wood; son, Jeffrey Thomas Wood and wife, Melisa; stepdaughter, Alexandra Harrod; brother, Jerry Don Wood; sister, JoNell Oliver; grandchildren, Madison Wood, Peyton Wood and Theo Vogel.



Pallbearers will be Donnie Wood, Craig Murphy, Wes Dingler, Tom Williams, Ron Epperson and Tim Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack McCall, Cotton Davis, Johnny Holt, Tom Booth and Ty Thomison,



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Wood and sisters, Patsy Morgan and Peggy Wright.

Larry Thomas Wood, 70, of Chandler, passed away on December 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Danny Bristow officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Mills I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. A separate visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Rockhill Baptist Church in Brownsboro, Texas.Mr. Wood was born in Greenville, Texas on August 8, 1949 to John Thomas (Jack) Wood and Ethel Lee Bowen. He married Joi Beth Clancy on September 11, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. He was co-owner of Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler and was a member of Rockhill Baptist Church and Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. He was a member of the United States Army who proudly served his country in the Vietnam war Mr. Wood is survived by his wife, Joi Beth Wood; son, Jeffrey Thomas Wood and wife, Melisa; stepdaughter, Alexandra Harrod; brother, Jerry Don Wood; sister, JoNell Oliver; grandchildren, Madison Wood, Peyton Wood and Theo Vogel.Pallbearers will be Donnie Wood, Craig Murphy, Wes Dingler, Tom Williams, Ron Epperson and Tim Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack McCall, Cotton Davis, Johnny Holt, Tom Booth and Ty Thomison,He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Wood and sisters, Patsy Morgan and Peggy Wright. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019

