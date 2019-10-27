A memorial celebration and benefit will be held for Larry Clark from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sand Bar in Liberty City.



Larry Ray Clark was born December 10, 1955 in Overton, Texas. He was a resident of Gilmer and worked as a welder. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, "Buttercup".



Larry passed away at the age of 63 on October 17, 2019 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ray & Willie Clark.



Survivors include his children, Aaron Clark and Bobby Clark; step-son, Ricky Sims; sister, Linda Bain; three grandchildren, Cole Clark, Isaac Clark and Jaxon Clark; two great-grandchildren, Carter Clark and Tatum Clark; nieces, Amanda Bain and Charlotte Bain.



If desired, memorials may be made to Austin Bank for the Larry Clark Foundation.

