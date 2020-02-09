Larry Randall Blackerby, 69, of Chester passed away February 3, 2020.



Born in Tyler, Texas to the late Curtis and Nancie Blackerby, he lived in Chester since 1979. He retired from Temple as a quality wood analyst. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid golfer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend to all who knew and loved him.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jann Blackerby; daughter, Donna Blackerby of Rockdale, Tx; sisters, Carolyn Mathis of Whitehouse, Texas and Joyce Hubbard of Tyler, Texas; nine nieces and two nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave, Lufkin, Texas 75904.



Cremation services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home and Crematorium in Woodville, Texas.

