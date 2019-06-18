A funeral service for Larry Miller, age 68, of Rusk, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Jack White will officiate. Mr. Miller will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery.
He passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in Tyler.
Larry was born March 14, 1951 in Texas City to Fern Varge and Thelma Minnie (Martin) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973. He was employed with Astro Aire for 35 years as plant supervisor. Larry was formerly a contract manufacturer for more than 11 years, and he loved rebuilding cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sarah Miller; sister, Elizabeth Ann Stevens; brother, Varge Lee Miller; and a nephew, James Lee Miller.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patty Locke Miller of Rusk.; daughters, Rachael Miller of Rusk, Tracy Miller of Etoile, Keri Clamp and husband Brent of Nacogdoches, and Christy Young and husband Jim of Lufkin; grandchildren, Mikayla Young, Alyssa Kolb, Nathan Gene Miller, and Breanna Clamp; and great-granddaughter, Allie Rose Decker.
Pallbearers will be David Locke, Austin Strickland, Eric Strickland, Taylor Locke, Mike Scruggs, and Charlie Davenport. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Strickland and Lee Paul Baker.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Larry's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 18, 2019