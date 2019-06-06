Larry Don Pitts went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1947 in Flint, Texas to Milburn Daniel and Letha Lois Pitts. However, he was raised by Hubert Ivy after his mother remarried. Larry graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1963 and married Andrea Gail White on June 17, 1967. He worked at Kelly Springfield Tire Plant for 38 years until he retired. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Larry is survived by his two sons, Timothy and Stephen Pitts and his four grandchildren Kyla, Hallie, Jeremy, and Peyton Pitts. He is preceded in death by his wife, Andrea Pitts, his daughter Laren Pitts, and his two brothers Jerry and Edwin Pitts.
Services for Larry are 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Donna Skorheim officiating. Burial will be at Flint Cemetery. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 6, 2019